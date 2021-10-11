SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,852,525 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $670.49 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $679.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.