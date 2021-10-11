Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swisscom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

