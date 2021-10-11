Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 661,300 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 7.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $264,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 782.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,451 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 169.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,448. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

