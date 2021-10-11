TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

TCRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

