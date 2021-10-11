TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

