TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.05 and last traded at $80.05. 1,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

