Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,645 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 787,836 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $14,343,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

