TenX Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TenX has a market cap of $10.92 million and $407,301.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00204432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

