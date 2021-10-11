Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Terminix Global worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

