The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

