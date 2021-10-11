The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

