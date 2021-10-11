The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAPA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $22.07. 486,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,225. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,381 shares of company stock worth $1,998,127.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

