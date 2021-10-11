The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $40.00 on Monday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

