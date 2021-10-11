The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $107,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4,406.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

