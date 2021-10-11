The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $338.53. 53,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

