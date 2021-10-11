The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.21% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lux Health Tech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.82 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lux Health Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.