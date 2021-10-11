The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.48 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

