The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $19.33 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PK shares. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.