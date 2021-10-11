The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 72,983 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.