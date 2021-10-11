The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

