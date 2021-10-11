The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,254 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.09 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

