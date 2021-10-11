The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GATX. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

