The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 124 ($1.62).

Several research firms have recently commented on RTN. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 93.40 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,297. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of £714.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.05.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.