The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Shares Down 0.9%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 2,069 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.