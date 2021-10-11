The Unite Group’s (UTG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UTG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday.

LON UTG opened at GBX 1,039 ($13.57) on Friday. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,177.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,928.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 49.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

