The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Oct 11th, 2021

Brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. 4,374,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,501. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

