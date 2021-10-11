Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.160-$21.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $597.50.

NYSE TMO opened at $583.92 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $616.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

