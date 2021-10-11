THG (LON:THG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 675 at Barclays

THG (LON:THG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).

THG stock opened at GBX 452.80 ($5.92) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 583.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 606.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.15. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

