TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Up 5.4%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 1,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,077,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $673.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $327.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after purchasing an additional 311,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TimkenSteel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,824,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,558 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 271,285 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

