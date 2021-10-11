Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,610 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,642,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,269,000 after purchasing an additional 589,777 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,218,000 after purchasing an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $40.95 and a one year high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.81.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

