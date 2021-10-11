Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$23.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TPZ. CIBC boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

TSE:TPZ opened at C$17.53 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Topaz Energy

