Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,633,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

