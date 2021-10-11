Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.36% of Seabridge Gold worth $18,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 407,862 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SA opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,644.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

