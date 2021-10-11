Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 111 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,365,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,189,000 after acquiring an additional 278,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $191.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $197.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

