Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 809.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.