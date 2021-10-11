Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,578 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $115.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

