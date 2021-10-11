TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $644.06 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.23.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

