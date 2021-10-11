Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Up 6.1%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

