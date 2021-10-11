Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 11,816 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 22.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 11.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of OMER opened at $6.70 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $418.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. WBB Securities upped their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Omeros Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.