Trexquant Investment LP Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

