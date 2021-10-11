Trexquant Investment LP Invests $383,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,228 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,680. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of SSTK opened at $118.67 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.