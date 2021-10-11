Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 28.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

