Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $29.73 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $536,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846 over the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.