Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $282.25. 1,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,678. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.60 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.