Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 301 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.51. 12,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

