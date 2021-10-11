Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 327 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.91.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

