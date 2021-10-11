Triton Wealth Management PLLC Takes $295,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $76.11. 2,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

