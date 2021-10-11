True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.19

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 21037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

