Truist Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $214.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $181.00 to $214.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $194.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

