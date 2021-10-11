Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

NYSE BCEI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 216,658 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

